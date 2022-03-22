Wash. —
The omicron subvariant, BA.2 strain, has been spreading across other continents with gradual growth in the United States. It was first detected in Washington in early January.
The UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory sequenced new COVID-19 cases and found BA.2 accounted for approximately 25%. Comparatively, BA.2 is responsible for around 35% of new infections across the country.
Initial data suggests those who have been infected with omicron may be protected against symptomatic BA.2 infections. Research also suggests vaccination and booster shots can protect people from BA.2.
