SEATTLE Wash. - The University of Washington School of Medicine shares the importance of the influenza vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW Medicine's Dr. John Lynch explains that getting the flu shot this year is important to preserve the hospital's capacity for COVID-19 patients, in the case that there is a surge in COVID-19 cases. Getting immunized for the flu might also prevent you from fighting both respiratory viruses at the same time.
Dr. John Lynch is the medical director of infection control and prevention at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He also reminds parents of the importance of other routine vaccines such as the shot for measles, mumps, and rubella.
See the list of recommended childhood vaccines posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.