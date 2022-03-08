UW Medicine study finds intentional fentanyl use increasing in the state

Wash. —
The University of Washington School of Medicine has published a new study regarding fentanyl usage in the state using data from 1,000 Washington people through the biennial Syringe Service Programs survey. The program includes people who use syringe-service sites across the state, offering researchers a greater understanding of substance-use patterns.
In 2019, 18% of participants admitted to using fentanyl in the previous three months. In the fall of 2021, this jumped to 42%.
Previously, the majority of users reported accidental usage of fentanyl. This year was the first to see two-thirds of fentanyl usage reported as intentional.
“I’ve been doing drug-trends research for 20 years, and fentanyl’s growth is the biggest, fastest shift we’ve ever seen,” said principal research scientist Caleb Banta-Green. “And also the most lethal.”
In 2020, fentanyl passed methamphetamine as the top cause of overdoses in Washington. The man-made drug ranges from 50-100 times stronger than morphine.
The study found that the majority of users smoke the drug over other ingestion methods. 81% admitted to smoking a drug besides tobacco and cannabis in the previous three months as well.
“This matters because the majority of people dying now from overdoses are smoking drugs. Yet almost all of our harm-reduction services have been aimed at people who inject drugs,” said Banta-Green. “So we need to figure out how to recast harm-reduction programs to engage with people who smoke drugs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.