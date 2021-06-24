UW receives $122 million grant for HIV research and prevention

SEATTLE, WA - The University of Washington has received a $122 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their global health researchers to test the effectiveness of a once-a-month oral pill to prevent HIV.
The study, known as IMPOWER 22, will involve 4,500 healthy, HIV-uninfected women; 4,000 from across 21 African sites in South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, and 500 women at sites in southeastern and eastern United States. The study’s lead investigator is, Dr. Connie Celum, a UW professor of global health, medicine and epidemiology.
This five-year grant will support the implementation of a Phase 3, randomized trial of islatravir among women in seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Islatravir is a nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor in development by Merck for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection.
Enrollment and screenings have begun. For more information see the release on the UW Medicine Newsroom.