SEATTLE, Wash.- A research team at the University of Washington has developed a system that uses the touch-sensing technology of smartphones to test blood-glucose levels.
The research and technology known as GlucoScreen was published in a paper in the Proceedings of the Association for Computing Machinery on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies on March 28.
According to a UW medicine press release current screening methods typically involve a visit to a healthcare facility for lab testing and/or the use of a portable glucometer for at-home testing. Access and costs pose barriers to widespread screening.
In traditional diabetes screening, a person applies a drop of blood to a test strip and the blood then reacts chemically with the enzymes on the strip. A glucometer then analyzes the reaction and delivers a blood-glucose reading.
"We took the same test strip and added inexpensive circuitry that communicates data generated by that reaction to any smartphone through simulated tapping on the screen," said Anandghan Waghmare, doctoral student and lead author of the study.
According to today's press release GlucoScreen immediately processes data and displays it on the smartphone's screen, advising the patient of their blood-glucose level.
The UW research team hopes that GlucoScreen will make glucose testing less costly and more accessible — particularly for onetime screening of members of a large population.
Further research and testing of the GlucoScreen prototype are necessary before the system could become widely available according to UW Medicine's press release.
