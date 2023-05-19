SEATTLE, Wash.- The University of Washington School of Medicine is conducting a study on the therapeutic value of psychedelic mushrooms.
The study was mandated under a new Washington state law governing the medical and recreational use of psilocybin recently signed by Governor Inslee.
“The big benchmark in the bill says that we need to start (treating) people Jan. 1, 2025. We have about a year and a half to get all the infrastructure developed," said Addiction Psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Sackett, who will oversee the UW study.
According to a press release from UW the study will look at how psilocybin used in combination with psychotherapy could help treat depression and anxiety.
The UW study will include 30 to 40 military veterans and first-responders who have documented problems with post-traumatic stress and alcohol use disorders.
“Our hope is that in targeting this specific population with these two co-morbidities we could better understand if this could be a viable treatment moving forward,” said Dr. Sackett.
Dr. Sackett said the trial will be conducted in a controlled environment, with psychotherapy sessions before and after. Participants will undergo their psychedelic experiences with two therapists present.
