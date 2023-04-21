WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Department of Veterans Affairs is halting future deployment of its new Electronic Health Record (EHR) rollout while improvements are made to sites already using the system.
According to the VA's announcement future rollouts of the EHR will not be scheduled until the system is highly functional at the five sites where it is currently used and until it is ready to deliver for Veterans at more sites across the country.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), senior member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee issued the following statement through a press release after the VA announced it was halting its EHR rollout on April 21:
“I’ve said for quite some time now that VA should halt deployment of its EHR program in Washington state so that officials can focus their time and energy on fixing the program where it already exists like in Spokane and Walla Walla, based on feedback from VA clinicians on the ground. I’ll say it again: getting it right for VA providers and for veterans who are already counting on this program to work has to be the top priority.
“I hope this reset means real results, but in the meantime, I’ll continue working with my colleagues to pass legislation that implements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.