WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Biden Administration has announced that the Veterans Administration (VA) will now provide abortion services for veterans and their eligible dependents to protect the health and life of the mother and in cases of rape or incest.
Prior to this announcement the VA was prohibited from providing any abortion care or counseling.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement in response to the announcement: "For the first time ever, the Veterans Health Administration will finally be able to provide abortion care to ensure none of our veterans or their eligible dependents will have to face medical emergencies."
NBC Right Now is still searching for responses to this historic announcement from regional legislators and politicians. We will update this story as more responses become available.
