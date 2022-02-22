Vaccine hesitancy within the black and African-American community

WASHINGTON - Misinformation and history have caused concerns with the black and African American communities in Washington through the pandemic, The Washington State Department of Health is trying to spread information differently.
As of February 14, 2022, 72% of Washingtonians ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, within the black and African American population, only 4% are fully vaccinated.
"And a lot of that stems from the historical disparities that we all know, ranging all the way back from as early as the 1920s with the Tuskegee syphilis study," said Chauné Fitzgerald the CEO and Founder of Women of Wisdom in Tri-cities.
The CDC and United States Public Health Services did a study starting in 1932 through 1972 on around 400 African American men with syphilis. This study was intended to document the effects of untreated syphilis on black men in the rural south but it was deemed "ethically unjustified" because the men were never made aware of the life-threatening consequences the treatments could have on them.
In a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the men in the study, the court concluded that the participants weren't given a choice to quit the study when penicillin became available as a treatment and cure for syphilis. The study participants and their families resulted in a $10 million settlement in 1974.
"Time out, enough is enough, we are all human beings and we want the same quality of life, the same quality of health care as everyone else," said Fitzgerald.
She said the Tuskegee syphilis study had a huge impact on the mistrust the black and African American communities have towards healthcare.
"The history tells that when you're found to be 3/5 of a person or a man and you're not deemed as a full human being, a lot of times that also stems in the way people treat you and the type of quality care that you get," said Fitzgerald.
That's why the Washington State Department of Health has launched the "Here for Us" campaign.
"With the COVID vaccine in particular a lot of communities were sort of bombarded with a lot of misinformation and disinformation," said Remeka Jones, Acting Director for Community Relations and Equity Team at the center for the public affairs for the Washington State Department of Health. "It's natural for people to have general concerns around safety and ethicacy around any sort of medical product that was being developed."
The DOH wanted to bring information to the African-American communities in Washington, by having community members talk about their experiences.
"This campaign was designed by African-Americans for African-Americans to pretty much help dispel that misinformation that I mentioned earlier that we believe that has been contributing to the low vaccination rates," said Jones.
Fitzgerald who recently became a Collaborative Thought Partner with the DOH said they have been trying to give resources to people that have hesitancy.
"They want to make sure that they are reaching the black community so we are not being left behind," said Fitzgerald.
The department of health is hoping that the campaign will give more of a voice to those that are hesitant about the vaccine and provide accurate information to minority communities.
Women of Wisdom will be hosting a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic February 25, 2022 at DERMACARE DERMAHEALTH in Richland.
