OLYMPIA, Wash.- COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment for executive cabinet and small cabinet agencies in Washington will end on Thursday, May 11.
“For more than three years, we have all faced incredible challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives,” Governor Inslee said.
Governor Inslee will rescind the vaccine directive in Washington on Thursday, May 11, the same day vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors are set to end.
According to a press release from Governor Inslee's Office the Washington Office of Financial Management will now work on amending civil service rules relating to vaccine requirements for employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.