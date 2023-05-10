Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee, a Democrat who has sought to make the state a leader on progressive policies from climate change to gun violence prevention, says he will not seek a fourth term in office. The 72-year-old’s announcement Monday clears the way for younger members of the party to run. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the policies of former President Donald Trump, and state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz have expressed interest. Inslee is the longest-serving governor in office in the U.S. He was first elected in 2012. He made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on an environmental platform but gained little traction.