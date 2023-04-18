HANFORD, Wash.- Valerie McCain, the late project manager at the Vit plant, was recently honored as a Top 25 newsmaker for 2023 by Engineering News-Record magazine in New York.
McCain died in March after a short illness and Rick Holmes, Vit Plant site director accepted the award on her behalf.
"If Valerie was here to accept this award, she would have talked about the people, and the partnerships with our customer, other contractors, and our Tri Cities community," Holmes said in accepting the award. "She would have talked about the pride we have in delivering the project as important as the Vit Plant."
According to a Bechtel press release, McCain was honored for leading the Vit plant team to liquid nuclear waste clean up milestones.
"Valerie was highly respected, exemplified our One Hanford spirit, and consistently inspired all who were lucky enough to serve with her," said Brian Vance, EM Office of River Protection (ORP) and Richland Operations Office manager.
McCain joined Bechtel in 1990 and had been in charge of the Vit plant since 2018 according to Bechtel's press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.