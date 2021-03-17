Valley Mall in Union Gap welcomes the Easter Bunny and hosts drive-thru Easter Egg hunt

UNION GAP, WA - The Valley Mall in Union Gap is ready to welcome the Easter Bunny!
Families looking to get out of the house for an EGG-cellent adventure can bunny hop over to Valley Mall for two different, socially-distant, activities. Valley Mall will offer Easter Bunny Photos from March 27 to April 3 and handing out 800 gift bags (6,000 total eggs!) to families in their vehicles on April 2.
“We’re excited to offer a safe way for kids to ‘hunt’ for Easter Eggs this year and are adding an extra special treat by hiding eight Golden Easter Eggs in the gift bags,” states Jacob Butler, marketing manager for Valley Mall.
Schedule Photos with the Easter Bunny (March 27 – April 3)
Travel down the rabbit hole and join the Easter Bunny in a magical Wonderland Garden for a fun Bunny Photo experience. Located in Center Court near Kohl's, photos are available by appointment only. To schedule go to https://www.shopatvalleymall.com/event/Wonderland-Bunny-Photos/2145503767/.
- Photos with the Easter Bunny will be offered from March 27 through April 3.
- Choose the time that works best for your family.
- You will receive an email confirmation as well as a reminder the day before your appointment.
- Arrive a little early on your appointment day and wear your masks!
EGG-cellent Drive-Thru Easter Egg Bag Giveaway (Friday, April 2 from 11am-1pm)
A safe way for kids to ‘hunt’ for Easter Eggs this year, Valley Mall will hand out 800 gift bags (6,000 total eggs!) to families in their vehicles at the Southwest Valley Mall Parking Lot (near Sears). Drive-thru to collect an Easter bag with toy- or candy-filled eggs and the chance to find one of eight GOLDEN EGG’s filled with a Valley Mall gift card ranging from $20-$100. First-come, first-served while supplies last.