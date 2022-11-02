WASHINGTON, D.C.-
According to the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC), the average American spends around $200 a year on inactive electronics, which adds up to $19 billion nationwide.
Vampire energy, or standby power, is the amount of electric power wasted by electronic devices that are plugged in, but are not in use.
Even when standard household electronics, such as computers, cable boxes, or video game systems aren't being used, they are still using power if they are plugged into the wall.
According to Save On Energy, a consumer energy platform, some rooms in your home are bigger culprits than others when it comes to idle energy use, and there are cost differences between devices that are asleep, idle, or off.
Living Rooms: cable boxes, televisions, and game consoles make the living room the most costly room in your home, with vampire energy costing the average American family about $117
Home Office: Desktop computers, laptops, and modems add up to about $58 in annual vampire energy costs.
Basements: Power tools, stereos, and gaming systems add up to about $15 a year in vampire energy costs.
Kitchens: Lights, clocks, and the coffee maker average about $7 a year in vampire energy.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend on average about $1,444 a year on home electricity costs, however, roughly 14% of that is vampire, or wasted, energy.
Vampire energy may sound scary, and the thought of losing money is certainly frightening, but there are steps you can take to stop the drain of energy in your home.
According to the United States Department of Energy, there are four things you should do to cut back on electric waste.
Unplug all devices that are not in use.
Use power strips to give you more control over devices.
Turn devices completely off rather than leaving them in idle or sleep mode.
Replace old appliances with new energy-efficient models.
