Vandalism impacting local parks, closing restrooms

RICHLAND, Wash.-
Keni Pfeiffer likes to take her daughter to parks around the area. She says she's noticed a few restrooms have been closed along the river recently and thinks it's a shame that vandalism has been happening.
"I bring my three-year-old to the park all the time and it's terrible using a port-a-potty or just telling them to hold it. You have to ruin your park day and go home," said Pfeiffer.
Just two days ago, Richland parks and recreation posted on social media that the Hains and Jefferson comfort stations are temporarily closed because of vandalism.
Joe Schiessl is the parks and facilities director for the city of Richland.
"It seems like most of the vandalism seems to be happening along our riverfront parks," said Schiessl.
He says these spaces are for everyone, so when they have to close an amenity because of vandalism or other property damage, it takes away from the experience.
"We try to get on things as fast as we can but it seems like the incidents of vandalism have increased recently," said Schiessl.
There are many forms of vandalism, like graffiti or the destruction of property. Lt. Dave Neher with Richland police says if you are caught vandalizing, the charges vary.
"Generally speaking, depending on the act itself., it could carry a misdemeanor charge up to a felony depending on the dollar amount of the property that's been damaged," said Neher.
He says cases of vandalism are down in Richland this year because people are being proactive. If you see something suspicious or someone vandalizing something, call their non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333.
You can also report vandalism in Richland parks by calling their main number at (509) 942-7529.
