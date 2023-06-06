SELAH, Wash.- The City of Selah has decided to limit hours the bathrooms are open at Wixson Park following an increase in graffiti and vandalism.
The facilities will be locked from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily until further notice. In a press release, Public Works Director Rocky Wallace apologizes for the inconvenience but wants to address the issue that costs the city money.
"The disruption of few impacts many and for the overall safety of our citizens and the financial impact of your tax dollars, this is currently the best management to detour further damages," said Wallace.
The city is still asking anyone who sees suspicious activity in the parks to report it to Selah Police and any issues with maintenance to report to Public Works.
