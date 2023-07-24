VANTAGE, Wash.- UPDATE 2:39 p.m. Kittitas County Sheriff has issued level 1 evacuation orders for the Vantage area.
A level one evacuation notice means that you should begin plans and preparations if immediate evacuation orders are given.
According to Kittitas County Sheriff, residents living in Vantage and on Vantage Highway east of Saddle Mountain should be aware of the fire and stay alert for changing evacuation notices.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation, I-90 has been closed in both directions. Currently there is no estimated time of reopening.
The I-90 closure is between Eastbound milepost 115 near Kittitas, and at Westbound milepost 136 at Vantage Bridge.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
The westbound lanes of I-90 are currently closed at milepost 136 near the Vantage Bridge. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation a car fire has spread to the nearby brush in the area.
