Vegetation control work in Zintel Canyon begins Wednesday

KENNEWICK, WA - Vegetation control work in Zintel Canyon will be taking place October 28 – October 29.
The Spirit of America Trail will be closed between the trailhead at West 7th Avenue and West 15th Avenue on Wednesday, October 28 and the trail portion from West 15th Avenue to West 27th Avenue will be closed on Thursday, October 29. It is important that citizens do not enter the work zone area for their safety and the safety of the work crews.
The Spirit of America Trail through Zintel Canyon is a unique and beautiful natural area with wetland and wildlife right in the heart of the City. The trailhead is located at the southwest corner of West 7th Avenue and South Vancouver Street.