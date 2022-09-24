Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash.
UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.
Highway 221 has been closed for the fire.
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 4:04 p.m. - Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire off Wine Country Road and West Gibbon Road, near Interstate I-82 Milepost 88. Crews are estimating a fire between 600 and 1,000 acres. The surrounding area is only vegetation and wildlife, according to Mike McKenna with West Benton Fire Rescue.
Benton County Fire District 1, 2 and 5 are also on scene. Multiple agencies received emergency calls reporting the fire, in multiple places. Some people reported a fire around Milepost 88, some reported a fire around Milepost 93.
Crews arrived to find the fire climbing the hill. McKenna says the hill is just plowed wheat fields, so the fire can run to the top of the hill. Crews are focusing on maintaining the ends, according to McKenna.
There are currently over a dozen engines on scene. McKenna reports two strike teams and two dozers are on scene, another dozer is on the way, and they may call in a fixed wing and helicopters. He estimates crews will be there all night.
