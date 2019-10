FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - One person is dead after a collision on northbound SR 395 at milepost 30, near Country Mercantile. The accident blocked both lanes of traffic for a while, causing significant backups for travelers.

One lane reopened to traffic around noon.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted: "Both lanes blocked SR 395 northbound at MP 30 for fatality collision. Unknown ETA to reopen roadway."