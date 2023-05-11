BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As temperatures continue to rise so to do vehicle prowls around the region.
It can be tempting to leave car windows down in warm weather, however, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to roll up their windows and lock their cars when they are parked.
Anyone who witnesses a car prowl or sees any suspicious activity in neighborhoods or around cars should contact BCSO dispatch at 509-628-0333.
