YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima County prosecutor has dismissed vehicular homicide charges for a fatal crash on I-82 in July of 2018.

A review of the case found the cause of the crash was from a rear tire failure that made the car roll, killing the passenger, Patrick Carpenter.

Even though the investigation found the driver, Diane Hughes, was high on meth at the time of the crash, investigation found her being high did not cause the crash... the tire failure did.

Because of that, the vehicular homicide charges would not hold up during a trial.

Hughes was severely injured in the crash and is now paralyzed.