UPDATE: According to Verizon Spokesperson Heidi Flato, "A fiber issue is causing a service interruption. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with the fiber provider, Zayo, to resolve this issue quickly."

The company has been doing maintenance in the region to resolve the issue.

No confirmation on estimated time of service.

According to outage report after 9 p.m. over 2,000 customers were reporting outages.

TRI-CITIES,WA- Verizon customers experienced widespread phone or internet outages Monday evening.

According to outage report, an online outage tracker for major phone or internet companies, says over 200 customers from Yakima to Spokane have been having call service problems.

Customers say they can not receive or make phone calls at this time.

Verizon states that customers can still use 911 or Emergency as the outage occurs.

There is no estimated time of service restoration at this time, but customers can contact Verizon Support for assistance.

This is a developing story.