WASHINGTON - 

Verizon is warning customers of a scam where they receive a text from their own number that includes a link to a prize. 

People who have received these text messages say they are informed they paid their March phone bill and a link that offers a free gift. 

Those users say they pressed on the link and it took them to a Russian state TV network. 

Verizon says if you receive a similar text to not press on the link. 

The cellphone service provider says its aware of the scam and working to block it. 