WASHINGTON -
Verizon is warning customers of a scam where they receive a text from their own number that includes a link to a prize.
People who have received these text messages say they are informed they paid their March phone bill and a link that offers a free gift.
Those users say they pressed on the link and it took them to a Russian state TV network.
Verizon says if you receive a similar text to not press on the link.
The cellphone service provider says its aware of the scam and working to block it.
