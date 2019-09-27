RICHLAND, WA - A few years back, four veterans started meeting every other week for breakfast. When we introduced you all to them in July, the group had grown to about 25. And now, there's over 70.

Every other Thursday, Don Wicks arrives about an hour early to the 'veterans stammtisch' at Sterling's Restaurant. 'Stammtisch' is a German word and translates to a table where people gather around to share their stories.

"I joined the service in 1958. Graduated from Moscow High School in Idaho and went to Spokane and was inducted in Spokane," U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Don Wicks said.

Over the next 30 years, his time serving our country took him all over the U.S., Germany, South Korea, and Vietnam. Don faced many challenges through those years, and the time he spent fighting in Vietnam was no exception.

"I was there in January 1968 and got there a couple days before Tet started, and was there until January '69," Wicks said.

One day as he headed back to his base camp, they ran over a land mine. The explosion put a hole about 30 feet deep into the ground.

"I was blown up and injured my legs, my back, my shoulders, and just throughout my body. And my driver was killed and my gunner was killed and there ended up being 18 other people killed," Wicks said.

It's a memory that will continue to haunt him for the rest of his life.

"Loud noises would bring back memories. Especially Fourth of July. When somebody in my backyard throws a mortar back there it doesn't just go away. It sticks with you for awhile," Wicks said.

While that memory by no means defines him, he's learned how to deal with the trauma. The camaraderie at the veterans stammtisch is a kind of therapy to veterans like Don-- a place where everyone can relate to each other's struggles.

"Most of these guys didn't know each other. A few guys did but most of them didn't know each other. Now they know each other. It's a great thing I think," Wicks said.

Because the group has grown so much, it had to move to a different Sterling's location with a bigger room to accommodate everyone. They wanted to be sure to let all of you know that if you have served our country, they would love to meet you. Their next gathering will be Thursday, October 10th at 9 a.m. at Sterling's on Queensgate.

For any further questions you can contact Don Wicks at dhwicks1@yahoo.com.