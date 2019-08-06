RICHLAND, WA - Michael Curtis is a veteran who is trying to make a difference. Curtis took his love for paddle boarding and is using it to raise money for veterans with PTSD.

"I thought to myself, well, if I could do it for a cause and promote awareness doing some crazy adventures bringing people along with me, what a great thing," said Curtis.

Curtis partnered with Northwest Battle Buddies, an organization that helps raise money for service dogs for veterans with PTSD. Curtis is traveling from Wenatchee to Umatilla, which is 180 miles. That 180 miles means a little bit more for Curtis and the cause that he is promoting.

"It's symbolic in the fact that we like to think that 180 miles and the 180 degree turn that the veterans take when they get their service animals; it's ultimately life changing," said Curtis.

Curtis has been receiving donations both on the water and on land. It means the world to Curtis because it proves to him that people in his community care about people like him.

"It makes me feel really good, it makes me feel like we have a lot of support from the community," said Curtis. "I feel like support for our veterans, it's been great, it's increasing and we are really taking care of our guys now."

If you would like to donate you can follow the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/sup-for-support

If you would like to follow Curtis' progress you can click on the link below.

https://www.strava.com/beacon/kObp9grQOaK