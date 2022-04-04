Veteran School Administrator Selected To Lead Richland High School

RICHLAND, WA - Richland High School is getting a new principal by the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Steve Fisk, an award-winning school administrator with a record of successful innovative educational programs and supporting students, will be the next principal.
He will be replacing the current principal, Tim Praino who was recently selected to be Richland School District’s new Executive Director of Human Resources.
Fisk will begin transitioning into his new role this month and will fully transition before the end of the 2021-22 school year.
“Steve brings extensive experience and energy to the table,” said Deputy Superintendent Mike Hansen. “Richland High could not have asked for a more capable and caring individual to lead it into the future.”
According to the Richland School District, Fisk has 22 years of experience as a building administrator, with more than half of that time at North Central High School in Spokane. While there, he worked with his staff to establish the Institute of Science and Technology to give first high school students and then those in middle school the opportunity to explore careers ranging from genomic research to archaeology. Previously, he was superintendent of Colville School District.
“I am so excited for my family and I to begin this new chapter and to become a Bomber,” said Fisk. “Richland High is an outstanding school and I am privileged to have this opportunity to become one of its leaders.”
Fisk has a bachelor’s degree in social science and secondary education from Montana College and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Montana. He also has completed further administrative credential programs through Lewis & Clark College, Eastern Washington University, and Washington State University.
Richland school district is excited to welcome the new principal and his family.
