Walla Walla, WA - About a month ago, Bridget Hopkins moved into the Doughty Home for veteran women in Walla Walla.

“I was doing the couch routine. [I was] staying at my mom’s. Sleeping here and there. Got evicted from my last place,” Hopkins said.

She was homeless, and struggling to grasp the reality of the trauma she faced during her time serving our country.

“I served National Guard a year. And then two years, eight months regular Army in Germany. [I] was molested. [I] was done. [I] came home. [I] drank for ten years,” she said.

She didn’t know how to cope, and was given an honorable discharge. Unfortunately, what she experienced is all too common.

“When I went in, it was a different world. Women were kind of just patted on the head. I was in transportation so you needed to physically work as a secretary or a nurse. And there’s nothing wrong with that. In a male dominated field, you need to pay attention,” she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, one in four women who served in the military has experienced military sexual trauma.

MST is defined as “experiences of sexual assault or repeated, threatening sexual harassment that a veteran experienced during his or her military service.”

That, combined with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, can send women into an entirely new battle even though they’ve left the field.

“I went through anger management. And anger tends to eat you up more than anyone else,” Hopkins said.

The Doughty Home is not a place to forget those memories, but a place to learn how to deal with them. The nonprofit provides a safe living space for women veterans who are homeless, and also may be struggling with addiction and legal issues.

What it’s given Bridget, along with the other residents, is a feeling they’ve never felt before—safety.

“Safe is good. Then you can explore employment and other places-- you know, instead of covering it up and feeling numb,” she said.

Bridget’s not a victim. She’s a survivor.

She may not have won every battle – but with the support from the Doughty Home, she’s learning to win the war.

If you’re a veteran woman searching for support, the Doughty Home still has a few spots open. If you have children, it may have room for them as well. To learn how to support this non-profit by donating or volunteering, you can visit their website here.