YAKIMA, WA- Yakima Police Officer Sergeant Joseph Deccio died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode while on duty.
The Yakima Police Department did not release a lot of information about how 38 year old Deccio died, but did release this statement in his honor:
Dear Community of Yakima,
It is with heavy hearts that we come to you this evening. We sadly report that one of your Yakima Police Officers has fallen in the line of duty today. 15-year-veteran of the Yakima Police Department, 38-year-old Sergeant Joseph Deccio suffered a significant medical episode while at work earlier this afternoon. Sergeant Deccio was rushed to Yakima Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment. After several hours of life saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased.
Sergeant Deccio was a valued member of this community of Yakima and the Yakima Police Department. He served with honor in many positions during his time with the Yakima Police Department, to include: Patrol, Field Training Officer, SWAT-Sniper Team Leader, Field Training Coordinator, School Resource Officer Sergeant and Detective Sergeant. In addition to Sergeant Deccio’s service to our community, he honorably served as a member of the armed forces. He was a Corporal in the United States Army National Guard and deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom-II as a Calvary Scout with 19-Delta.
On behalf of all the honorable men and women of the Yakima Police Department, and Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies, we ask you for your patience and understanding while we grieve the loss of our family member.
Please keep Sergeant Deccio’s family in your thoughts and prayers.
This is a developing story.