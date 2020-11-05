Veterans Day FREE Car Washes at Splash Express Car Wash, Yakima and Union Gap

YAKIMA, WA - Splash Express Car Wash, will provide FREE car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets FREE Wash Program on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11th, from 8:30AM to 6:30PM.
Washes will be given rain or shine. The FREE washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces.
Grace For Vets was founded by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube, in Ephrata, PA in 2004. Mountz vowed to find a way to honor veterans when he served and saw first-hand amputees and the seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, PA. With the help of over 3,600 car washes across the country and internationally who participate, more and more military servicemen and women are recognized each year through this program. More than 309,000 FREE washes were given by participating car washes in 2019. The goal is to substantially surpass that amount this year. “This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the FREE washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country”, says Burk Morgan of Splash Express Car Wash. “It’s an exciting and emotional day for everyone. Our management team and customer service personnel look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”
Splash Express Car Wash is located next to Costco, Winco and Lowe’s Home Improvement off Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap.