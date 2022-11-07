Veterans Day program will dedicate new granite walls at Sunnyside Memorial

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — American Legion Post 73 is hosting a Veterans Day program on November 11, which will feature the dedication of the two most recently-installed black granite walls at the Memorial. The Memorial now features a total of 22 walls, most recently the Star-Spangled Banner Wall and the Declaration of Independence Wall.
In fact, the Memorial is now the largest Veterans Memorial in the Northwest by weight, with each wall weighing over three tons, according to Commander Greg Schlieve. The Memorial has had 70 tons of granite delivered in the last eight years and is still growing.
It will begin with a short history of Veterans Day at 11 a.m. in the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza. The dedication will follow, with the National Anthem performed by Grandview teacher Jennifer Alvarado, according to the press release form Post 73.
Finally, the program will end with a 21-Gun Salute and TAPS performed by Michelle De Boer. White doves will be released by Henry Ebbelaar in remembrance of those from Sunnyside that died in service.
