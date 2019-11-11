Veterans honored during ceremony in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Community members in Sunnyside honored those who have risked their lives for our country.

During the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day the American Legion in Sunnyside honored local veterans.

"It's time to reflect on their service and the sacrifices they've made to think about how these people left their homes, they gave up a chance to start a family, and start a career," said Greg Schlieve, post commander, post 73.

Among those honored was Kelley Forsberg, a former first lieutenant.

She always knew her name would end up on the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza.

"When the wall first went up my uncle's name, my grandfather's name, and my dad's name were on it. My dad left this empty space saying my name would be on there," said Forsberg.

Also, honored was Korean War veteran Ed Prilucik, who received his Quilt of Valor.

The person who gave Prilucik the quilt shared a few words saying, "It's sole purpose is to comfort you and to help you heal after the sacrifices you've made serving our country."

Post Commander Schileve says while the celebrations on Veterans Day are important, it's also important to honor veterans every day of the year.

"That's why we built this veteran memorial in the very center of Sunnyside so people can come here year around and walk through here and get a sense of reverence," says Schileve.