- 77% of Americans have a positive view of Veterans Day

--- 67% of millennials

--- 80% of Gen X

--- 87% of baby boomers

Often confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day falls annually on Nov. 11 and honors all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. As might be expected, the generation it is most popular with is baby boomers at 87%, which is the highest percentage for them among all holidays.