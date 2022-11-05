West Richland, Wash. -
The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland.
The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service.
One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
Stafford tells me "It means everything, it means recognition. When I came home from Korea everything was quiet and being recognized, they come up to you and say thank you for your service, it means a lot to me."
Stafford was there with family and friends.
Among his friends was May Hays, the executive director of the West Richland Chamber of Commerce.
Hays has worked on the parade since the beginning. Hays says this is her last parade.
"I do retire at the end of December, so it's been an honor and a pleasure to be a part of this and we're really involved with the veterans, the combat vets, and we helped with the two different memorials that are here at Flat Top Park. and it just means a lot to our whole community that veterans know we stand behind them."
After the parade, a chili feed was hosted by Combat Veterans International and all of those profits go to provide new flags for the monuments at Flat Top Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.