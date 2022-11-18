KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Columbia Basin Veterans Center is holding a Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down in Kennewick from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November, 18.
Several local service organizations will participate in the event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick.
Attending veterans will have access to several services, such as employment, counseling, disability claims, medical services, and more.
Free haircuts, lunch and live music will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.