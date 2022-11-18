Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. There may also be localized areas of freezing drizzle causing slick roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&