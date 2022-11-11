Kennewick, Wash. -
On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice.
Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life."
Lawson sold clothes, electronics, furniture, and more.
Lawson tells me he owes more than six hundred thousand dollars to the property owners.
The store may be closing but Lawson still thinks about the community.
"Our goal is to not leave anyone behind. I know that's kind of a military thing, but I am a combat veteran. I am an old drill sergeant and I have it engrained in me that you don't leave anyone behind."
Lawson has made it his mission to help others around central and eastern Washington, from veterans, the homeless shelters, and the salvation army.
Lawson has to be out of the building by Sunday and is asking for the communities help.
"What I'm trying to do right now is see how much support we can get from the community to come down and help us get this forty thousand square foot building empty so we can try to make a clean cut."
The store will be marking down the prices on their inventory in the next few days to try to sell inventory.
Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop opened back in April of 2021 and their focus was and is giving back.
