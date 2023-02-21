WASHINGTON D.C. ---

President Biden signed the PACT Act into law in 2022, expanding the care the United States Department of Veterans Affairs could offer for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during service.

The Veterans Health Administration holds a monthly roundtable discussion to talk about the progress it is making towards implementing the PACT act.

In the February roundtable discussion, Dr. Shareef Elnahal says the plan is to hire more employees to provide the wider level of coverage the new law offers.

Dr. Elnahal says right now the VA has 388,000 employees and is planning to hire 52,000 more.

Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) hosted a roundtable meeting in Bellingham to discuss getting the proper amount of money and resources to the VA to successfully provide wider coverage.

Sen. Murray says the wider coverage offered by the VA is worth the financial support.

Murray says, "We have a lot of resources coming in and a real opportunity for so many veterans who are exposed to toxins to get what they need."

According to a press release from Sen. Murray's office, as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Murray has helped secure $5 billion for the Cost of War Toxic Exposures Fund to cover the costs of new staff members in VA clinics.

Dr. Elnahal says the VA has screened just under two million veterans for exposure to toxic chemicals so far with a goal to pass that number before March.

Dr. Elnahal says the VA has reports of roughly 40% of veterans claiming to have come in contact with toxic chemicals during their service.

NonStop Local asked Dr. Elnahal about the allegations of the VA offering inadequate care and making it difficult for veterans to get the benefits they need or deserve.

Dr. Elnahal says they have operations across the country that do not meet the needs of every veteran to his own satisfaction and it most likely never will.

He goes on to say the reality is the VA always has a chance to improve and what he wants to see is more indicators on where care is not being met so it can be corrected.

During Sen. Murray's meeting, one of the concerns discussed related to the misunderstanding was that the website for the PACT Act is too confusing for veterans to navigate.

Liz Witowski, Veterans Specialist at the Whatcom County Department of Health says the website has every conflict from the Vietnam War to post 9/11 in specific sections on the VA's website.

Below you can find the verbatim transcript from the VHA roundtable with Dr. Elnahal.