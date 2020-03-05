Vice President Pence and Governor Jay Inslee meet in Olympia to discuss Coronavirus outbreak

OLYMPIA, WA - This afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence was in western Washington meeting with Governor Jay Inslee about Coronavirus response.

This meeting comes after President Donald Trump appointed Pence to lead the U.S. response to the global Coronavirus outbreak last week.

Governor Inslee toured sites involved in the state response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday. He declared a State of Emergency on Saturday, directing agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.

"The president wanted me to be here today just to make it crystal clear that we're with you. We're here to help," Vice President Pence said.

The governor spoke with Pence about removing previous federal rules that prohibit testing for people with relatively mild Coronavirus symptoms.

The vice president also approved the State Insurance Commissioner's Emergency order to allow health insurance carriers to offer to cover all medical copays or deductibles to those with insurance for Coronavirus treatment.

"Washington state is making America proud. And the people of this state and the people of this nation are grateful for all the men and women working in emergency management," Vice President Pence said.

Tonight, an 11th person has now died in western Washington, but the first new case of Coronavirus east of the Cascades has now been confirmed.

Someone in their 80's from Quincy, Washington has tested positive, and is now in critical condition at a hospital in Wenatchee.

The patient is now in isolation, and the people they've have contact with and in quarantine.

A patient in Moses Lake tested negative for the Coronavirus today.

Three also tested negative in Umatilla County.