GRANDVIEW, Wash.- One person is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Grandview and police are still looking for the suspect.
Grandview Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 100 block of Ogle Rd around 9:46 p.m. on April 7.
Officers arrived and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in the road according to a press release from the GPD. The victim was transported to the hospital and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.
According to Grandview Police the suspect arrived at the scene of the shooting in a car and met the victim before shooting him. The suspect reportedly shot at another person as well, but did not hit them.
Grandview Police say they have identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the GPD Detective Division at 509-882-2000.
