RICHLAND, Wash.-
The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified.
The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
Castoreno was 21-years-old at the time of his death.
The family also gave the following statement to NonStop Local:
"Michael was free-spirited. He was always laughing, popping jokes. Making everyone laugh. His laugh was contagious. He had plans to better himself in life. He was so strong. So brave. He was the strongest person I knew. He was a warrior, we are absolutely heartbroken."
