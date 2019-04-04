YAKIMA, WA - A man who was shot early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of South 6th Street and died later at a hospital has been identified.

25-year-old Omar Flores reportedly received gunshots to his foot, groin, and torso. After being treated at a local hospital, he was taken by aircraft to Harborview where he died Thursday afternoon.

Yakima police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of South 6th Street at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on scene, they found Flores in the backyard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Yakima police continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com/.