PROSSER, Wash.-
Prosser Police responded to Prosser Memorial Hospital around 5:30 p.m. on February 28 after a stabbing victim was dropped off at the hospital.
The investigation was turned over to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) when it was determined that the stabbing took place within the county.
BCSO Deputies investigated and identified, located and arrested a suspect in the stabbing. The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 1st degree assault.
The victim of the stabbing is currently in stable condition according to the BCSO.
