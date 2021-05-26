ZILLAH, WA - The family of the girls who were called racist names during a Saturday Basketball Game against Connell High School speaks out about how they wish the situation was handled differently.
The older sister of the victims, Izmani Moctezuna, spoke to our reporter saying she wishes somebody, anybody, would have done more for her sisters.
"Why the hell did no one stand up for these girls I just don't understand why the ad didn't tell them to stop why didn't the referees stop the game or kick those boys out I've seen people kicked out for way less," asked Moctezuma.
Connell students who were in the stands yelled racist comments at Zillah Girls Basketball team members on Saturday at the Connell vs Zillah game. The two victims were sisters and women of color. Each time they went to shoot the students would make monkey sounds and gestures, referring to the girls as monkeys.
We do know after some time, the Connell Athletic Director made the students to stop the behavior and then put himself in a position near the students to monitor them. Once the game ended he addressed the racial comments.
Since the incident the Connell Athletic Director has made a public comment apologizing to the family, and community.
When I asked the family for their reaction to the apology, they hadn't seen it but they were grateful. However, they were left wishing the the Connell Athletic Director would have done more sooner.
"He shouldn't have waited till the end of the game," said Moctezuna. "I don't care if it was in the 4th quarter and there was only 7 minutes left, I don't know when it happened, when he heard it he should have stopped it. That goes for anything and anybody. If you see something say something, this time it was our girls it was my sister but tomorrow it could be anybody."
Since then there has been an investigation launched. Both school districts are still investigating the incident, once they have finished a punishment will be given to those involved.