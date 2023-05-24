KENNEWICK, Wash.- Victoria's Academy of Cosmetology is offering free select services to cancer survivors in honor of Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.
The day is a nationwide event on the first Tuesday of June to support men, women and children cancer survivors regardless of the type or time of the diagnosis.
"The real beauty of Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day is the support it gives," said Barbara Natof Paget, Chair on the CSBSD Foundation.
The Academy is offering free scalp treatments, deep conditioning treatments and European facials as well as free 15-minute chair massages.
The services are offered all day on June 6, except for the massages which will be available 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
