Disturbing video captured the moment a man tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an alleged kidnapping attempt in Washington state.
In the footage, the man grabs the woman's arm as she hands him what appears to be money. Police said the man "attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device."
The woman yanked her arm back and the man drove off in a pickup truck.
The suspect has a tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.