YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakama Warriors Association honored veterans today during its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
Attendees gathered at the Korean-Vietnam memorial, where they heard former U.S. Army Captain and nurse Commander Connie Evans give an opening keynote speech.
Other speakers included former State Rep. Norm Johnson, Senator Curtis King, City of Yakima Councilwoman Soneya Lund and Francisco Ivarra, Region 8 director of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Community members also experienced a Blackhawk fly over the ceremony, a 21-gun salute and the “Horse Song,” a Native prayer song before coming together to share food provided by the Yakima Warriors Association.
