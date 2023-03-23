YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakama Warriors Association will honor veterans in its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration on March 25.
The event will take place at Sarg Hubbard Park at the Korean-Vietnam memorial before a ceremony including a wreath laying, military honors, 21-gun salute and taps.
After a keynote speech, the Yakama Warriors will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages.
The event begins at 1 p.m. on March 25 with Yakama Warriors asking for their crew to arrive at Sarg Hubbard Park at noon for set up.
