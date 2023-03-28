Vietnam veterans to be welcomed home on Capitol Campus

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Vietnam War Commemoration Committee will honor Vietnam veterans and their families on March 30th on the Capitol Campus in Olympia. A ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial starting at noon.
After the ceremony, commemorative pins will be handed out to veterans and their spouses, who will be receiving Veteran Supporter pins.
The celebration coincides with a special day in the state of Washington.
“I’m proud that here in Washington, our legislative leaders passed a law in 2013 that recognizes March 30th, as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day,” said David Puente, Department of Veteran Affairs Director. “While there is a National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29th, our state also commemorates the day Vietnam Veterans came home.”
Community members including active duty service members are invited to join the outdoor event in Olympia.
