KENNEWICK, Wash. - A local Tri-Cities veteran, who had also enlisted in the Vietnam War, is now helping other veterans in need.
Tom Mattis, who's a Richland resident, is working at the Columbia Basin Veteran's Center as a mentor for other veterans. The center is located at a Goodwill Donation Center on Kennewick Ave. right next to Papa Murphy's pizza.
He served in the Marine Corps from 1967-1973 and says he wanted to find something that would give him meaning, which is giving back to vets and helping them out at the Columbia Basin Veterans Center.
"I got involved with the Columbia Basin Veterans Center a little over 5 years ago because I was looking for something to do in retirement that would give me a sense of meaning and purpose," Mattis explained.
He says he's grateful he was able to get the help he needed after the war and had lost part of his hearing but regardless he encourages other vets to get help too, if necessary.
You can visit the Columbia Basin Veteran's Center and find multiple resources on their site here
Or you can contact Ron Alexander, a Veteran Service Officer for Vietnam Veterans of America, for additional help for claims and more resources at ronald.alexandervva@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.