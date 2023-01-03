Vigil for Lucian Munguia planned in Yakima, open to public

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene is hosting a time of prayer and support for Lucian Munguia's family starting at 6 p.m. on January 7. The event will be open to the public.
