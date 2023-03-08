Vintage at the Ridge brings thousands of vintage and antiques to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Vintage and antique dealers from the Northwest are gathering at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex this week for Vintage at the Ridge.
The two-day event will let shoppers find vintage and antique items for their homes, offices, garages and much more.
Dealers will be at the Numerica Pavilion starting on Friday, March 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and continues Saturday, March 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Vintage at the Ridge is $5 at the door, and kids 12 and under enter free.
