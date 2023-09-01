KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Office of Public Defense is hosting a roundtable discussion on violence intervention on September 11.
This discussion is designed for those currently working in the juvenile justice system or interested community members.
According to OPD, the discussion will feature programs that use Credible Messenger mentors.
Services for youth and police will also be highlighted during the discussion.
According to OPD, stories from outreach workers and program participants will be discussed.
Law enforcement will also speak about how violence is being reduced in the Yakima area.
Featured speakers will be:
- Dr. Eric Trupin, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Washington.
- Chief Matthew Murray, Yakima Police Department, and Gang Officers.
- WAY program participants and administrators.
- County Prosecutors.
The Violence Intervention Roundtable will be on Monday, September 11. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The discussion will be held at the Benton county Administration Building at 7122 West Okanogan Place, Building E, Kennewick Washington.
The event is free. However, registration is required. You can register online.
